NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant Refuses to Meet President Donald Trump

NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant. REX Shutterstock

It’s customary for championship-winning teams to visit the White House for a photo op with the president, and typically most players and coaches attend. But if the Golden State Warriors receive an invite from President Donald Trump, one star baller who will be noticeably absent is the 2017 NBA Finals MVP.

Nike-sponsored basketball standout Kevin Durant said, “Nah, I won’t do that. I don’t respect who’s in office right now,” when asked by ESPN on Thursday if he’d attend the White House celebration of his team’s championship if the offer presented itself.

Durant continued, “I don’t agree with what he agrees with, so my voice is going to be heard by not doing that. That’s just me personally, but if I know my guys well enough, they’ll all agree with me.”

Kevin Durant in the Nike Zoom KD10. REX Shutterstock

Although Durant has already made his stance clear, multiple reports state that the Warriors haven’t received an invitation from the White House, so he may not have an invitation to turn down. Golden State is scheduled to visit Washington D.C. on Feb. 28 to take on the Wizards.

The superstar forward isn’t the only basketball player to voice their displeasure with President Trump. Three-time NBA champion LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers stated on Twitter this week that the president made hate “fashionable again” following Trump’s response to the white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Va. James also stated in December that he wouldn’t stay in Trump’s hotel on the Cavaliers trip to New York.

Hate has always existed in America. Yes we know that but Donald Trump just made it fashionable again! Statues has nothing to do with us now! — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 15, 2017

Two-time NBA champion Stephen Curry has also publicly spoken against the president, most notably in February when he followed up on Under Armour chairman and CEO’s comment calling Trump’s business acumen a “real asset.” The guard replied by stating, “I agree with that description if you remove the ‘et’” from asset” in a Mercury News interview.

Want more?

Under Armour’s Kevin Plank Exits President Trump’s American Manufacturing Council

Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank Clarifies ‘Pro-Trump’ Comments as Analyst Slams Stock

Under Armour on Trump: ‘We Are Against a Travel Ban’

Stephen Curry Doesn’t Agree With Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank’s Comments on Donald Trump