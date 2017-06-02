Nike, Under Armour and Adidas Release Statements on Trump’s Climate Change Stance

President Donald Trump at the White House after speaking about the U.S. role in the Paris climate change accord. REX Shutterstock

Following President Donald Trump’s announcement on Thursday stating the U.S. would back out of the Paris Climate Accord, an effort to stem climate change, several of today’s top athletic brands have proclaimed displeasure with the decision.

Labels that have come out with statements include Under Armour, Adidas and Nike.

“We at Under Armour are disappointed by the Administration’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement as climate change continues to threaten our planet, our cities and our economies. Climate change is real and must be taken seriously by our business community, our customers, our neighbors and our elected officials,” Kevin Plank, founder and CEO of the company, said in a statement. “Sustainability has always been part of our DNA: It’s integral to how we live and work and is essential to our environment. As a business leader concerned with creating American jobs, I disagree with the decision to exit the Paris Accord. Our world matters, and it is our collective responsibility to help protect Mother Earth.”

During Trump’s speech in the Rose Garden at the White House, he labeled the Paris Climate Accord as “the latest example of Washington entering into an agreement that disadvantages the United States,” and announced the U.S. would withdraw from the pact because of “the draconian financial and economic burdens the agreement imposes on our country.”

In a statement released late Thursday, Nike voiced its concerns over Trump’s decision and vowed to continue to its push to be environmentally conscious.

“We are deeply disappointed by the recent shift in climate policy. Nike believes that climate change is a serious global threat and that the world will need to radically redesign industrial systems and economies in order to enable a low-carbon growth economy,” the brand said in the statement. “We will continue to honor the core commitments of the American Business Act on Climate Change Pledge, including reaching 100 percent renewable energy in all Nike owned or operated facilities around the world by 2025, participating in the U.S. Department of Energy’s Better Buildings Challenge and advancing materials innovation globally.”

Adidas restated its sustainability messages following Trump’s announcement.

“Guided by our core belief that through sport, we have the power to change lives, we see sustainability as an obligation to do business in a responsible and sustainable way,” the company said in a statement. “Every day, we empower people to live an active life, teach life skills through sport and create sustainable products, be it Adidas x Parley [for the Oceans], Reebok Cotton & Corn or our Better Cotton success story. We’re proud of our sustainability accomplishments, and we’ll continue looking for new ways to become a more responsible company.”