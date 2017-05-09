Don C Puts Family First With Limited-Edition Just Don x Air Jordans Releasing May 13

Don C's family wears the Just Don x Air Jordan 2 "Arctic Orange." Julian Berman/Nike

Designer Don “Don C” Crawley is a man of many hats: Founder of luxury sportswear brand Just Don, longtime friend of Kanye West and, most recently, the brain behind some of Jordan Brand’s most coveted collaborations.

On Saturday, Don C’s partnership with Jordan Brand will continue, as they join forces for a retro Air Jordan 2 makeup. Picking up where previous royal blue and “Beach” tan colorways left off in 2015 and 2016, respectively, this latest rendition sees the premium quilted-leather kicks adopt a spring-friendly “Arctic Orange” look.

But the new shade isn’t the only first for this upcoming collab. It will also be the first time a Don C sneaker collab has been offered in sizes other than men’s, meaning that women and kids will be able to get in on the action, too.

Various sizes of the Just Don x Air Jordan 2 “Arctic Orange.” Julian Berman/Nike

In a press release, Don C explained why it was important to extend the sizing beyond the usual men’s-only range.

“My family couldn’t participate in the last couple of Jordan releases, so it felt good to allow them to take part,” the designer said. “This collaboration is not only for my blood family but my extended family — all my friends. I am excited to put family first for this drop and expand my Jordan collaboration to everyone.”

As for the collaboration’s dusty pink shade, Don C says a friend at Jordan Brand convinced him to use the “Arctic Orange” look. “I thought pink was swag, but my boy [at Jordan Brand] was the one who picked the actual pink and was like, ‘Yo, we should roll with this color,'” he said.

Don C and his family wearing the Just Don x Air Jordan 2 “Arctic Orange.” Julian Berman/Nike

The sneaker’s quilted leather upper — which only appears on Don C’s versions of the Air Jordan 2 — was inspired by the original 1986 model’s history. “When Nike produced the first pairs in Italy, they really had a take on quality fabrication of a basketball sneaker, so that’s why, to me, it’s one of the most iconic silhouettes of all time and it is the originator of luxury sports shoes,” Don C said.

The Just Don x Air Jordan 2 “Arctic Orange” will be released exclusively in Grade School and Big Kids (3.5Y-7Y) sizes on May 13 from justdon.com and select U.S. retailers, including 32 South State, Capsule, Concepts , Crème, Kith, Oneness , RSVP , Sneaker Politics , Social Status, Sole Fly , Trophy Room , Ubiq , Wish and Xhibition .

The Just Don x Air Jordan 2 “Arctic Orange” will be released exclusively in Grade School and Big Kids’ sizing. Julian Berman/Nike

The Just Don x Air Jordan 2 “Arctic Orange” will be released the day before Mother’s Day. Julian Berman/Nike

The Just Don x Air Jordan 2 “Arctic Orange.” Julian Berman/Nike

Don C’s wife pairs the Just Don x Air Jordan 2 “Arctic Orange” with a Michael Jordan jersey. Julian Berman/Nike

Don C in the Just Don x Air Jordan 2 “Arctic Orange.” Julian Berman/Nike

