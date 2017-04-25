Social Media Isn’t Happy With Dolce & Gabbana’s ‘Thin & Gorgeous’ Shoes

Dolce & Gabbana women's printed leather sneakers with embellishments. Dolce & Gabbana

A pair of embellished Dolce & Gabbana women’s sneakers are raising the ire of some social media users.

An illustration of the shoes by Instagram user @kawamurajumpei was shared yesterday by Stefano Gabbana, co-founder of the Italian fashion house. The shoes are covered in spikes, studs and scribbles, one of which reads “I’m thin & gorgeous.”

@kawamurajumpei ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ A post shared by stefanogabbana (@stefanogabbana) on Apr 23, 2017 at 9:41pm PDT

As reported by Yahoo Style, some of Gabbana’s followers found the message offensive.

“You don’t have to be thin to be gorgeous! You just are,” wrote @kyliethomas_aussiechick.

“You don’t think it’s a little unresponsible [sic] to push a message of ‘thin and gorgeous’?,” @anna.elisabeth.olsson commented. “I hope this will be followed by a message of inclusion of all bodies.”

However, others defended the design. “For goodness sake, get a sense of humor! Do you look for the worst in every situation?” said @debbie.rutter.

“Also it says thin AND gorgeous, as two separate things. Not thin, therefore gorgeous,” wrote @imcharlietheone. “And if you don’t like them just don’t buy ’em.”

The shoes in question are the brand’s printed leather sneakers with embellishments and have a retail price of $1,195. They are currently sold out from the brand’s website.

This isn’t the first time Dolce & Gabbana has faced controversy over a footwear design. In 2016, the brand’s so-called “Slave sandal” was met with backlash and ultimately renamed.

FN has reached out to Dolce & Gabbana for a statement.

