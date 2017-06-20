DJ Khaled Slams EDC Music Festival in Scathing Instagram Rants

DJ Khaled is interviewed on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. AP/Rex Shutterstock

Social media star and record producer DJ Khaled performed at Las Vegas electronic dance music festival EDC (Electric Daisy Carnival) over the weekend, but things didn’t go exactly according to plan.

For starters, Khaled’s set was scheduled to run for an hour, but was reportedly cut short after just 20 minutes. EDC attendees took to social media to complain about delays and other issues, with some users reporting that Khaled was booed off the stage as fans chanted the name of the next scheduled artist.

@WORLDSTAR DJ KHALED GETS BOOED OFF STAGE AT EDC 😂 he says "DJ KHALED" , the people scream "Yellow Claw" 😂 I'm dead pic.twitter.com/Wo8WIKCFVi — Nick (@k8terh8ter) June 19, 2017

But Khaled told a different story of the events, blaming the mishap on production and sound issues caused by festival organizers.

“They cut my time short and they had me back stage for a hour and half and the sound kept breaking. Then I heard my fans and I said, ‘I’m go out even if the sound cuts off and even if they cut my time short,'” Khaled wrote on Instagram.

The DJ elaborated in another post, claiming that he was sabotaged. “They tried to sabotage my sound so many times. They could not get the sound right on my set and I still stood on stage wit no sound and when they got the sound to work, they want cut my set short, but I still rep for my people. Anyone else would walk off stage,” he wrote.

In related news, Khaled’s recently collaborated with Jordan Brand on the Air Jordan 3 “Grateful,” named after his upcoming album.

They🚷 Tried to sabotage my sound so many times THEY couldnot get the sound right on my set and i still stood on stage wit no sound and when they got the sound to work they want cut my set short but I still rep for my people anyone else would walk off stage .. i knew my California and Vegas fans was in the building .. THEY🚷 DONT WANT US TO WIN SO WE WIN MORE FOR THERE HEAD TOP!!! It's all luv thoe .. love is the 🔑.. I forgive them … love is always the answer ! A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Jun 19, 2017 at 2:17am PDT

