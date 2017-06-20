DJ Khaled Slams EDC Music Festival in Scathing Instagram Rants

Social media star and record producer DJ Khaled performed at Las Vegas electronic dance music festival EDC (Electric Daisy Carnival) over the weekend, but things didn’t go exactly according to plan.
For starters, Khaled’s set was scheduled to run for an hour, but was reportedly cut short after just 20 minutes. EDC attendees took to social media to complain about delays and other issues, with some users reporting that Khaled was booed off the stage as fans chanted the name of the next scheduled artist.
But Khaled told a different story of the events, blaming the mishap on production and sound issues caused by festival organizers.
“They cut my time short and they had me back stage for a hour and half and the sound kept breaking. Then I heard my fans and I said, ‘I’m go out even if the sound cuts off and even if they cut my time short,'” Khaled wrote on Instagram.
The DJ elaborated in another post, claiming that he was sabotaged. “They tried to sabotage my sound so many times. They could not get the sound right on my set and I still stood on stage wit no sound and when they got the sound to work, they want cut my set short, but I still rep for my people. Anyone else would walk off stage,” he wrote.
In related news, Khaled’s recently collaborated with Jordan Brand on the Air Jordan 3 “Grateful,” named after his upcoming album.
