DJ Khaled Shares Unreleased Air Jordans You Can’t Buy

DJ Khaled Tony DiMaio/SilverHub/Rex Shutterstock

DJ Khaled is at it again.

The part-time recording artist, part-time social media maven took to Snapchat yesterday for one of his signature sneaker stories, displaying a number of rare and unreleased Air Jordan styles.

Included in the mix were his own “Grateful” Air Jordan 3s, along with other unreleased makeups including an Oklahoma City Thunder-inspired Air Jordan 3 exclusive for Russell Westbrook along with a rarely seen denim-covered Air Jordan 3.

The heel of DJ Khaled’s Air Jordan 3 Russell Westbrook player exclusive. Snapchat: DJ Khaled

“Trust me, you ain’t got these. Matter fact, meet the guy that has ’em,” Khaled said of the denim style before pointing the camera to himself. “I know everybody’s going to be calling up saying, ‘How Khaled got these?’’ The key is mind your business,” he said, refusing to reveal his sources.

Although the styles shared by Khaled are currently unavailable, select styles of kid-sized Air Jordan 3s can be purchased now from footlocker.com with prices starting at $34.99.

DJ Khaled’s Air Jordan 3 Russell Westbrook player exclusive. Snapchat: DJ Khaled

A closer look at DJ Khaled’s unreleased Air Jordan 3 “Denim.” Snapchat: DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled’s unreleased Air Jordan 3 “Denim.” Snapchat: DJ Khaled

