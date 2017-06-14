These DJ Khaled Air Jordans are Dominating the Internet

Khaled in Air Jordan 1 "Banned" sneakers and an Air Jordan tracksuit. Annie Tritt

DJ Khaled has never hid his Air Jordan fandom. And today, he made sure you knew just how connected to the sneakers he is.

The music mogul took to social media today to show off his Air Jordan 3 “Grateful” sneaker, with a plethora of photos and video arriving via Instagram and Twitter.

The sneakers are predominantly red with black accents, panels of the iconic cement print and a white collar. To further signify this was a DJ Khaled shoe, the one-time Footwear News cover subject’s “We The Best” record label branding appears on both heels.

In his social media posts, DJ Khaled announced a way to win the shoes. If you pre-order his new album, “Grateful,” via djkhaled.shop.musictoday.com/store, you will be entered to win a pair. The album is due in stores on June 23.

#Pre-Order #GRATEFUL now at djkhaled.shop.musictoday.com/store for a chance to win a pair of the Khaled #GRATEFUL 3’s @jumpman23 #WeTheBest #GRATEFUL #JUNE23 #STILLINTHEMEETING A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Jun 13, 2017 at 3:34pm PDT

When DJ Khaled spoke with FN for his October 2016 cover shoot in NYC, he spoke about his favorite Air Jordan model and a specific characteristic he admires — both of which are featured on his “Grateful” iteration.

“My favorite Jordan model is the 3s — it’s classic. All of them are classic, though. I just love the cement print, and I remember the posters with Jordan wearing these. Also, they’re comfortable, and I like the way they look on me,” Khaled explained.

