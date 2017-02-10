DJ Khaled Debuts the Next Just Don x Air Jordan Collaboration

DJ Khaled at his album announcement press conference Feb. 9. REX/Shutterstock

Just Don’s popular Air Jordan 2 collaboration is getting a new look this year, and the first official glimpse at the sneakers comes courtesy of social media maven DJ Khaled.

Khaled held a press conference in Los Angeles yesterday to announce his tenth studio album, “Grateful.” Hip-hop celebrities such as Sean “Puffy” Combs and Chance the Rapper were in attendance, but it was Khaled’s kicks that had sneakerheads buzzing after the event.

DJ Khaled’s Just Don x Air Jordan 2 REX/Shutterstock

Clad in head-to-toe pink, Khaled chose the perfect opportunity to debut the new Just Don x Air Jordan 2, which features a pastel salmon-like hue. The colorway is officially named “Arctic Orange,” but many outlets are simply calling it “pink.”

Just Don’s previous sneaker collaborations with Jordan Brand include a royal blue Air Jordan 2 released in 2015 and a cream-colored execution of the Air Jordan 2 in 2016. The inspiration behind the collab’s quilted leather upper comes from Chanel’s famous handbags.

The Just Don brand specializes in luxury iterations of classic sportswear apparel and was founded by Don “Don C” Crawley, one of Kanye West’s closest friends. In a 2013 appearance on the Juan Epstein podcast, West claimed that he and Crawley were “the only reason why Brand Jordan is relevant.”

There is no confirmed release date for the Just Don x Air Jordan 2 “Arctic Orange,” but Just Don’s previous Jordan Brand collaborations have released during Q1 of 2015 and 2016, respectively.

DJ Khaled (left) and Chance the Rapper. REX/Shutterstock

Want more?

DJ Khaled, Mayor & Other Influencers Talk Sneakers

DJ Khaled Snapchats Son’s Birth From Inside the Delivery Room

DJ Khaled Now Has His Own Timberland Boot