DJ Khaled Does a Ridiculous Dance at Billboard Hot 100 Festival in These Iconic Air Jordans

DJ Khaled is a high-energy guy. He brings liveliness when hosting events, when starring in commercials, when making in-store appearances. (He had everyone on-set charged up during his Footwear News cover shoot for the Oct. 10, 2016, issue.) And over the weekend, he had the fans at the Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival excited — especially when he began to dance.
The music mogul took the stage at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, N.Y., on Sunday during the two-day event, and dropped the needle on his current smash record, “Wild Thoughts,” featuring Puma-sponsored songstress Rihanna and Bryson Tiller. And when he did, he broke out his best dance moves.
The dance was great and absolutely captivated the audience, but for sneaker fans, his kicks may have stolen the show. Khaled rocked a crisp pair of the coveted Air Jordan 3 “White Cement” on stage.
Several pairs of the sneaker are available to buy on eBay now, with a high price of $999.99.
Want more?
You Can Now Shop DJ Khaled & His Son Asahd’s Closet
DJ Khaled Slams EDC Music Festival in Scathing Instagram Rants
Rihanna Showcases ‘Wild’ Style in New DJ Khaled Music Video