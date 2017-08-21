DJ Khaled Does a Ridiculous Dance at Billboard Hot 100 Festival in These Iconic Air Jordans

By / 44 mins ago
DJ Khaled Footwear News
DJ Khaled on the cover of Footwear News' Oct. 10, 2016, issue.
Annie Tritt

DJ Khaled is a high-energy guy. He brings liveliness when hosting events, when starring in commercials, when making in-store appearances. (He had everyone on-set charged up during his Footwear News cover shoot for the Oct. 10, 2016, issue.) And over the weekend, he had the fans at the Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival excited — especially when he began to dance.

The music mogul took the stage at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, N.Y., on Sunday during the two-day event, and dropped the needle on his current smash record, “Wild Thoughts,” featuring Puma-sponsored songstress Rihanna and Bryson Tiller. And when he did, he broke out his best dance moves.

Related
The 5 Best Sneaker Launches of the Week to Shop Now

My dance is really good cardio 🔑#WildThoughts #HOT100FEST @billboard #GRATEFUL 🙏🏽

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on

The dance was great and absolutely captivated the audience, but for sneaker fans, his kicks may have stolen the show. Khaled rocked a crisp pair of the coveted Air Jordan 3 “White Cement” on stage.

Several pairs of the sneaker are available to buy on eBay now, with a high price of $999.99.

DJ Khaled Air Jordan 3 White Cement Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival DJ Khaled in the Air Jordan 3 “White Cement” at the Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival. Instagram: @djkhaled

Want more?

You Can Now Shop DJ Khaled & His Son Asahd’s Closet

DJ Khaled Slams EDC Music Festival in Scathing Instagram Rants

Rihanna Showcases ‘Wild’ Style in New DJ Khaled Music Video

These DJ Khaled Air Jordans are Dominating the Internet