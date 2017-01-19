DJ Khaled Now Has His Own Timberland Boot

DJ Khaled in Footwear News' Oct. 10 issue. Annie Tritt.

Aside from his love for Air Jordans, DJ Khaled is a well-known fan of the iconic Timberland 6-inch boot (the charismatic celebrity even donned a pair for his Footwear News shoot). Now, the music mogul has a pair with his stamp on it.

Timberland, with an assist from Champs Sports, unveiled DJ Khaled’s “Secure the Bag” 6-inch boot today, and it will hit stores next week. Starting Wednesday, the style will be exclusively sold at Champs Sports locations throughout the country and via champssports.com with a $200 retail price.

DJ Khaled x Champs Sports x Timberland “Secure the Bag” 6-Inch Boot, $200; champssports.com

The boot is executed with premium leather on its upper, a direct-attach, seam-sealed waterproof construction, 400 grams of PrimaLoft Eco Insulation, a padded collar, Timberland’s anti-fatigue technology for comfort and support, classic boot laces made from 100 percent recycled nylon, rustproof hardware and a durable rubber lug outsole.

Although Champs Sports unveiled the look today, fans of the outspoken star of social media may already be familiar with the silhouette: The retailer featured the boot in Khaled’s “Secure the Bag” video game, which appears on its website. Khaled is holding the boot on the game’s start screen and also has the boot in hand at the game’s end.

To keep Khaled’s fans engaged on social media, Champs Sports is encouraging those who played the game to share their scores using the hashtag #STBChallenge.