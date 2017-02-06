How a Designer Created a DIY Self-Lacing Shoe Hack Using Legos

Self-Lacing Shoe Hack With Legos
A detailed look at Vimal Patel's self-lacing shoe hack.
Vimal Patel

If you’re not ready to splurge on expensive self-lacing shoes such as the Nike’s Mag and the HyperAdapt 1.0, this could be the next best thing.

Denmark-based industrial designer Vimal Patel gave a pair of old Nikes new life by equipping the shoes with a self-lacing contraption built from Legos. Patel, who works as a designer at Lego Group, shared his self-lacing shoe hack on Cargo Collective and uploaded a clip of the creation in action to YouTube.

“A worn-out shoe, repurposed with Lego to make it ‘self-lacing,’ ” Patel wrote of the project. “This was a quick experiment into combining Lego with other materials. To build on the shoe, I used a Dremel and a hot glue gun to fix a few Lego connection points. From there, it was straightforward to experiment with different designs and test their functionality. It works reasonably well, but I’m sure it can be done much better with a bit of effort.”

While the end result isn’t as polished as Nike’s high-tech offerings, Patel’s DIY creation is arguably just as impressive.

To see more of his work, visit the designer’s Cargo Collective page.

Self-Lacing Shoe Hack With LegosVimal Patel’s self-lacing shoe hack repurposed a worn-out pair of Nikes. Vimal Patel
Self-Lacing Shoe Hack With LegosThe components used in Vimal Patel’s self-lacing shoe hack. Vimal Patel
Self-Lacing Shoe Hack With LegosVimal Patel’s self-lacing shoe hack using Legos. Vimal Patel
Self-Lacing Shoe Hack With LegosVimal Patel’s self-lacing shoe hack. Vimal Patel

