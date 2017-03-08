Dirk Nowitzki Becomes Sixth Player in NBA History to Score 30,000 Points

Dallas Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki during the March 7 game against the Los Angeles Lakers. AP/REX/Shutterstock

If there were any questions that Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki was among the all-time greatest players in NBA history, those doubts were put to rest Tuesday, when the towering big man joined an elite club during a home win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Nowitzki led the Mavericks in scoring with 25 points, but it was a first-half field goal that cemented him as one of the game’s top offensive players.

With just under 11 minutes left in the second quarter, Nowitzki hit a jumper that pushed his career scoring total to 30,000 points. Minutes later, the German baller surpassed the mark with a 3-pointer, much to the delight of the hometown crowd.

Dirk Nowitzki’s player exclusive Nike Air Max Premiere sneakers AP Images

Nowitzki made NBA history in a player exclusive colorway of the Nike Air Max Premiere. Although this model has been discontinued by Nike, new pairs can be found on eBay with prices ranging from $39.99 to $119.95.

Nike Air Max Premiere, $39.99-$119.95; ebay.com

Nowitzki’s milestone performance makes him the sixth player in NBA history to reach 30,000 points, putting him in elite company: The other five players are Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain.

Dallas Mavericks’ Dirk Nowitzki celebrates surpassing 30,000 career points. AP Images

Dallas Mavericks’ Dirk Nowitzki hits a shot to reach 30,000 total career points. AP/REX/Shutterstock

