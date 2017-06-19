Diana Taurasi Makes WNBA Scoring History in LeBron James’ Nike Shoes

WNBA star Diana Taurasi. REX Shutterstock

The WNBA has a new all-time leading scorer.

Diana Taurasi, the star guard of the Phoenix Mercury, hit a layup in traffic Sunday night against the Los Angeles Sparks at the Staples Center in Los Angeles to give her 7,488 career points. The mark put her past then all-time WNBA career scorer Tina Thompson.

To achieve the feat, Taurasi was wearing a predominantly black and white pair of the Nike LeBron 14.

The team leader’s scoring record, however, was the only thing the Mercury had to celebrate Sunday: Phoenix fell to Los Angeles 90-59. Taurasi ended the game with 19 points on 7-of-16 shooting, 3 rebounds and 1 assist.

Nike LeBron 14 (Women’s), $175; nike.com

Nike LeBron 14 (Men’s), $175; nike.com

In attendance to witness the feat was NBA icon Kobe Bryant, who dubbed Taurasi the “White Mamba,” a play off of his “Black mamba” nickname. Following the game, three-time NBA champion LeBron James congratulated Taurasi via video on the Twitter account for his multimedia site, uninterrupted.com.

Taurasi, who played college ball at the University of Connecticut, is a three-time WNBA champion, and earned WNBA Finals MVP in 2009 and 2014.

Want more?

You Have 1 Week to Buy These Under Armour NBA Champion-Themed Curry Kicks

Kevin Durant Wore These 3 Nike Sneakers Throughout His First NBA Title-Winning Season

Golden State of Mind: Durant and Curry Led the Warriors to an NBA Title in These Kicks