These Sneakers Come With Medical Warnings and a Blister

Afew x Diadora's V7000 "Highly Addictive" sneakers; available April 22; afew-store.com. Courtesy of brands.

Just Say yes to Afew and Diadora’s highly addictive new shoes.

It’s the first collaboration for the German retailer and Italian brand, respectively, on slick sneakers designed to give a “sneaker high”-like feeling “because shoes are our drugs that we are addicted to,” Afew explained in a statement on the subversive offering.

The Diadora V7000 “Highly Addictive” sneakers drop April 22 on Afew-store.com for 199,95 € (around $214 at the current exchange rate).

Produced in Italy (Diadora) and designed in Germany (Afew), the shoes incorporate an intoxicating cocktail of components: buttery suede, kangaroo leather and ultra soft leather lining combined with premium mesh on the toebox.

The design details include a pill logo on the heel, and all over printed insoles that feature graphics of round and capsule pills. The colorway incorporates touches of mint and coral on a white underlay.

For those keen on preventing reselling, the kicks are encapsulated in a blister and must be popped out, similar to how many over-the-counter medications are sealed.

Still, the only thing sobering about footwear is the packaging — designed to insure reseller protection “so it’s your choice to get a ‘sneaker high’ or not,” a teaser video explained. Adding to the theme, the shoebox resembles a prescription drug box.