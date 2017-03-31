These Sneakers Come With Medical Warnings and a Blister

Just Say yes to Afew and Diadora’s highly addictive new shoes.
It’s the first collaboration for the German retailer and Italian brand, respectively, on slick sneakers designed to give a “sneaker high”-like feeling “because shoes are our drugs that we are addicted to,” Afew explained in a statement on the subversive offering.
The Diadora V7000 “Highly Addictive” sneakers drop April 22 on Afew-store.com for 199,95 € (around $214 at the current exchange rate).
Produced in Italy (Diadora) and designed in Germany (Afew), the shoes incorporate an intoxicating cocktail of components: buttery suede, kangaroo leather and ultra soft leather lining combined with premium mesh on the toebox.
The design details include a pill logo on the heel, and all over printed insoles that feature graphics of round and capsule pills. The colorway incorporates touches of mint and coral on a white underlay.
For those keen on preventing reselling, the kicks are encapsulated in a blister and must be popped out, similar to how many over-the-counter medications are sealed.
Still, the only thing sobering about footwear is the packaging — designed to insure reseller protection “so it’s your choice to get a ‘sneaker high’ or not,” a teaser video explained. Adding to the theme, the shoebox resembles a prescription drug box.