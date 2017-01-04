Jordan Brand Made These Personalized Air Jordans Exclusively for Dez Bryant

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant. Shane Roper/CSM/REX/Shutterstock

As we’ve seen in recent weeks with exclusive sneakers from former NFL star Andre Johnson and Orlando Magic players, it’s hard to beat being a member of Jordan Brand. Dallas Cowboys wide receiver is the latest player to support this sentiment, taking to social media to show off a set of personalized Air Jordan 1s.

Bryant’s set includes two exclusive Air Jordan 1 Highs in orange — a nod to his alma mater Oklahoma State — and another in navy, silver and white to represent his current squad. Each of the shoes features Bryant’s signature on their insoles along with his “Throw up the X” logo on a woven label behind the tongue.

@jumpman23 my #1 #okstate #x A photo posted by Dez Bryant (@dezbryant) on Jan 3, 2017 at 8:35pm PST

#my1 #okstate @jumpman23 #throwupthex A photo posted by Dez Bryant (@dezbryant) on Jan 3, 2017 at 8:37pm PST

Zooming in on the shoe’s inner tags reveals that they are promo pairs that were shipped directly to Nike’s Beaverton, Ore., headquarters, effectively ruling out the possibility of a wider release for these personalized pairs.

Bryant made sneaker headlines in November after claiming to own 3,000 Air Jordans, adding that Nike sends him as many as 50 different pairs every month.

Want more?

Dallas Cowboys’ Sneaker Roast Session Goes Viral on Twitter

Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Rocks Adidas Yeezy 750 Cleats Against the Detroit Lions

Dallas Cowboys’ Terrell McClain Says He Could Sell His Shoe Collection For Six Figures