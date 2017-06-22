The Best Look Yet at Kanye West’s New Yeezys Rumored to Release Fall ’17

Kanye West Demis Maryannakis/Splash News

Kanye West’s “Beluga” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 could be in store for a shakeup this fall, and today brings the best look yet at the unreleased look.

Nicknamed the “Beluga 2.0,” this style has an official color code of “Gray/Bold Orange/Dgh Solid Gray” and is a revamped take on the debut Yeezy Boost 350 V2 style, which released last September. Images shared on Instagram by @s.sam.group show the upcoming sneaker’s rich colors and details.

adidas yeezyboost 350v2 "Beluga 2.0" A post shared by @s.sam.group on Jun 21, 2017 at 1:47am PDT

While this latest look employs a color palette similar to the first “Beluga” style, its use of the colors is considerably different. The signature bright orange stripe of the 2016 colorway has been toned down, appearing only on the shoe’s distinct SPLY-350 branding and on thread at the heel tab.

Despite these difference, the overall aesthetic is comparable, with similar shades of gray and striped patterns used on each style’s Primeknit uppers. They’re also both equipped with full-length Boost cushioning, which is housed in a translucent TPU midsole and protected by a rubber outsole.

According to Yeezy Mafia, this “Beluga 2.0” makeup is expected to arrive in October, however an exact release date has not yet been confirmed. Previous Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 styles have retailed for $220, with secondary market resell values ranging from $500 to $1,200.

In the meantime, fans will have a chance to get their hands on another West-designed style this weekend. The rapper-designer’s popular “Zebra” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 will be rereleased Saturday for $220 from adidas.com/yeezy, yeezysupply.com and select Adidas Originals retailers.

Want more?

Kanye West Shopped for These $700 Shoes in Japan With Kim Kardashian

Kanye West’s New Adidas Yeezy Sneakers Aren’t What You Were Expecting

There Are Only Three Ways to Buy the ‘Zebra’ Yeezy Boost 350 V2