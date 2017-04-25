Derek Jeter Is Part of the Miami Marlins’ New Ownership Group

New York Yankees icon Derek Jeter. REX Shutterstock.

Diehard fans of the New York Yankees will have to get used to seeing franchise icon Derek Jeter associated with another Major League Baseball team.

According to multiple reports, the legendary shortstop — who donned the pinstripes for his entire career — is part of a group that will soon own the Miami Marlins. Aside from Jeter, the ownership group features former Florida governor Jeb Bush.

Reports state that the Jeter and Bush-led group dished out $1.3 billion to purchase the franchise from its current owner, Jeffrey Loria.

With the sale, Loria is making a massive profit: he paid $158 million for the team in 2002.

Jeter, who made his MLB debut on May 29, 1995, is a five-time World Series champion and 14-time All-Star, playing 20 seasons for the Yankees. The Jordan Brand athlete and longtime Yankee captain was also named the World Series Most Valuable Player in 2000 and the American League Rookie of the Year in 1996.

The beloved shortstop ended his playing career with a .310 batting average, 260 home runs and 1,311 RBI.

The Bush family isn’t a stranger to pro baseball team ownership. George W. Bush, Jeb’s brother, was a co-owner of the Texas Rangers from 1989 to 1994.

Want more?

Adidas Makes Cleats and Builds a Baseball Field In Honor of Jackie Robinson

How New Balance Plans to Win Baseball Fans and Made in America Consumers