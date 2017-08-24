Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen to Sell Jackson Pollock-Inspired Sneakers

The Def Leppard guitarist is launching a limited collection of shoes to celebrate the band's 30th anniversary of "Hysteria." Courtesy of Six Hundred Four.

Phil Collen is hoping to create some sneaker hysteria.

The Def Leppard guitarist, whose seminal rock group debuted “Hysteria” with chart-topping hits such as “Pour Some Sugar On Me” and “Armageddon It” 30 years ago, is commemorating the album’s anniversary with a limited collection of sneakers.

The styles, 30 in total, will be shipped starting on Aug. 28.

Collen, a known sneaker aficionado, walked into the Six Hundred Four Sneaker Gallery in Vancouver, Canada, this spring, and was immediately intrigued by the brand, which partners with local artists to create high-end sneakers.

The paint-splattered kicks are autographed by Collen in Japanese script, individually numbered and sell for $498.

Each pair from the Electric Splatter collection features tumbled leather linings, sockliners, rubber sole and premium waxed laces.

In addition, the sneakers will be delivered in a matching splatter-painted box.

According to a statement from Six Hundred Four, the idea for the collection mirrors a similar idea Collen did with guitars in 2010. Back then, he painted 30 Jackson PC1 guitars as part of the instrument manufacturer’s 30th anniversary. Some of the guitars from that collection now sell for more than $15,000.

For the hand-painted sneakers, Collen, who can be seen wearing the new styles in the video above, said he was inspired by his “other artistic love,” painter Jackson Pollock.

