David Ortiz Joins Skechers for Global Men’s Footwear Campaign

Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz to appear in fall Skechers global men's campaigns. Courtesy of Skechers.

Skechers has added MLB 10-time All-Star David Ortiz to its roster of ambassador athletes.

The former Boston Red Sox slugger, who retired last year, will appear in a global men’s footwear campaign that will launch this fall.

Known to fans as “Big Papi,” the Dominican-American athlete’s international star power will support the brand’s worldwide marketing initiatives, according to an announcement on Wednesday.

“David represents a perfect fit for our athletic and casual men’s footwear collections,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “The respect he garners will be a home run for Skechers. And with a fanbase beyond the United States, especially across the Americas, he’ll help us build awareness around the globe.”

The league’s 2013 MVP joins boxer Sugar Ray Leonard, and football stars Joe Montana and Howie Long, among other sports icons, on Team Skechers.

Ortiz in New Balance during his final All-Star Game, on July 12. AP Images.

“Twenty seasons in the majors took its toll on my body and especially my feet,” Ortiz said. “While I knew I’d miss things about the game, I’m definitely able to enjoy my retirement in comfort thanks to my new partnership with Skechers. Toward the end of my career it felt like I was playing on two stubs, but now these Skechers have me feeling like I’m walking on the clouds.”

Ortiz spent 14 seasons as a first baseman for Boston, including two World Series wins in 2004 and 2007. He launched his professional career with the Minnesota Twins and has played for Seattle.