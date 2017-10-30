Adidas Pays Homage to David Beckham With Limited-Edition Collection Releasing This Week

David Beckham and Adidas designers. Adidas

Adidas is paying homage to its long-running partnership with David Beckham by releasing a new footwear collection rooted in one of the former soccer star’s most significant on-pitch cleats.

The model in question is the Predator Accelerator, which continues the company’s recent history of reissues and reimagined silhouettes from its formidable Predator franchise.

“When I look back on the best moments of my career, the one defining theme of them all is the Adidas Predator,” Beckham said in a press release. “When Adidas offered me the chance to design an updated version of the boot … I absolutely jumped at the chance.”

According to the brand, the collection was the result of several meetings with Beckham in London and at its world headquarters in Germany.

It includes three limited-edition variations of the Predator Accelerator: a triple-white “Stadium” colorway in its traditional firm ground cleat form ($350), an all-red “Cage” look ($220) with turf court tooling and lastly an Ultra Boost “Street” makeup ($250) in triple-black.

“There are few more longer-standing partnerships in sport than David Beckham’s with Adidas, and so working with David on his own footwear collection was something we were all extremely excited about,” said Sam Handy, vice president of product design at Adidas Soccer.

The David Beckham x Adidas Predator Accelerator collection will launch Nov. 1 on adidas.com and at select retailers.

