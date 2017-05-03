David Beckham’s Adidas Ultra Boost Sneakers Sold Out, but You Can Still Get Them Here

The David Beckham-inspired Adidas Ace 16+ PureControl Ultra Boost. Adidas

It didn’t take long for former soccer star and Adidas ambassador David Beckham’s new Ultra Boost shoes to sell out, but you can still get your hands on them — if you’re willing to shell out the cash.

Adidas teamed with Beckham to release a collection of soccer cleats and shoes inspired by the Predator Mania colorway worn by the soccer standout in the late ’90s.

David Beckham holds the Adidas Predator Mania “Champagne” cleats inspired by the style he wore on the pitch in the late ’90s. Adidas

The “Champagne” collection includes reissues of the Predator Mania and Copa cleats, an Ace 16+ PureControl cleat, an X16+ PureChaos cleat, and an Ace 16+ Pure Control Ultra Boost sneaker. Each model features pearlescent off-white with black and red accents.

Several of the cleats in the collection are still available from adidas.com, but the Ace 16+ Pure Control Ultra Boost has sold out far and wide. The shoe features an off-white Primeknit upper with black Three Stripes branding and red hits at the heel and tongue tabs. It’s cushioned with a full-length Ultra Boost sole.

Adidas Ace 16+ PureControl Ultra Boost. Adidas

If you missed on the retail release, a handful of sizes in the Ace16+ PureControl Ultra Boost can be found on eBay now with prices starting around $425 with shipping.

Adidas Ace 16+ PureControl Ultra Boost “Champagne,” from $425; ebay.com

David Beckham holds the Adidas Ace 16+ PureControl Ultra Boost. Adidas

