Is Adidas Going Into the Roller Skate Business? NBA Star Damian Lillard Debuts Sneakers on Wheels

Adidas Dame 4 Glow in The Park Sneaker Skate Instagram

NBA player Damian Lillard has an ongoing collaboration with Adidas, and the latest release, launching today, is called the Glow in the Park Adidas Dame 4. The retro-style sneaker features a phosphorescent sole inspired by Lillard’s passion for roller skating.

Unfortunately, though, this wheeled pair Lillard posted on his Instagram feed were custom made just for him and aren’t destined for wider distribution.

Inspired by my love of roller skating and my family skate parties at Oaks Park, my “Glow in the Park” #Dame4 drops tomorrow on @officialeastbay. #YKWTII ⌚️ A post shared by Damian Lillard (@damianlillard) on Nov 16, 2017 at 11:27am PST

However, the sneaker skate is actually a trend in its own right. French footwear label Veja got things, ahem, rolling this summer with its snap-on-snap-off collaboration with skate label Flaneurz and since then there has even been a high heel option by Saint Laurent.

Acne Jimmy skate shoe Acne

The newest take comes courtesy of Acne. This month the Swedish label has launched a limited-edition skate version of its Jimmy sneaker, retailing at $800. The shoes are part of a new capsule line inspired by the traditional American diner.

Just roll with it @springcourtofficiel …that exclusive and more coming atcha @lebonmarcherivegauche Let’s Go Logo project next year A post shared by Stephanie Hirschmiller (@stiffyhm) on Nov 16, 2017 at 1:43pm PST

Look out for a special version by Spring Court launching next year as part of Le Bon Marché’s Let’s Go Logo project.