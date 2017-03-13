7 Colorful Rainshoes for Under $100

By / 1 hour ago
sloggers womens waterproof shoes View Slideshow
Sloggers whimsical Red Poppies rain clogs.
Courtesy of brand.

There’s nothing worse than ruining an expensive pair of pumps due to the rain. So the next time the forecast calls for showers, step into fun rainshoes that offer a fashionable way to stay dry.

Consider rainshoes a great warm-weather alternative to more classic rainboots that climb up the knee. Since most city dwellers require waterproof footwear to help them navigate around puddles, tall boots  are better left to those in the country trekking through the mud.

Related
Best Women's Rainboots For Fall 2015

chooka rain shoesChooka’s polka dot rain flat with leather trim. Courtesy of brand.

These lightweight alternatives to more traditional knee-high versions are easy to tote around, making it simple to pack a pair in a tote bag if the weather appears unpredictable. They’re also easy to store in a desk drawer so you are prepared for an unexpected shower.

Practical can also be fashionable. Rainshoes from brands including Chooka, Sloggers, Cougar and Original Muck Boot Co. come in a wide range of novelty prints that include colorful flowers and polka dots. Since trench coats continue to be a key spring outerwear trend, match a pair of rainshoes to your favorite color raincoat.

muck boots rain shoesThe Original Muck Boot adds a hint of springtime lilac to a rain shoe. Courtesy of brand.

Plus, rainshoes don’t have to break the bank — there are lots of options under $100. Click through the gallery to see more.

View Slideshow

Shoe of the Day Paris Fashion Week: Miu Miu’s Furry Rainboots

Bottega Veneta’s Ruched Rain Boot Brogues Were on the Money

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s