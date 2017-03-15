9 Patterned Rain Boots That Are Anything But Boring

jeffrey campbell sparkly rain boots View Slideshow
Jeffrey Campbell's sparkly Chelsea rain boot.
Courtesy of Nordstrom.

It’s easy to chase away the clouds with a pair of fun, patterned rain boots. Both practical and pretty, these performance looks are wardrobe essentials especially when you can snag a pair at reasonable prices.

It takes just one downpour to ruin a pair of pricey sandals, so keep a pair of rain boots at the front door. Since there’s lots of choice allowing you to express your individual style from fun prints in silhouettes that range from Chelsea boots to wellies that coordinate with just about any outfit, there’s no excuse not to stay dry.

hunter pattern rain bootsHunter camouflage boot in a neutral color scheme. Courtesy of Hunter Boot.

Hunter has jumped on the camouflage trend with a neutral color version that works on city streets, while Sloggers heads for the country with its cow-inspired design and flowers blossom on Roma Boot’s turquoise style.

helly hansen rain bootsHelly Hansen does a tablecloth-inspired check print boot. Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack.

Dots are another popular motif this season, such as Joules mid-height boot and Kamik’s black-and-white version. For those preparing for a rainy Fourth of July, Capelli is ready with its Americana flag boot.

Rain boots work with just about every look, from flirty skirts to skinny jeans and leggings. And, when the rain stops you may not want to take them off.

