Customizable Kids’ Yeezy Sneakers Are Restocking Today, but They Won’t Last Long

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West’s latest Kids’ Supply line finally dropped on Monday, and the hottest ticket item — custom, personalized “Cream White” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2s in pint sizes — sold out just as quickly as it came. But don’t give up hope yet.

The customizable kids’ kicks are getting restocked today at noon ET on thekidssupply.com.

RE-STOCK! Kids Yeezy 350 V2's TODAY 12pm EST 9am PST https://t.co/BlGB6KQnnV pic.twitter.com/TTj8pNLVGw — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 21, 2017

Earlier this week, Kardashian West explained on her official app how the concept came about.

“So many people have been asking about Harlow, the 10-year-old artist behind the custom illustrations from our latest Kids Supply drop. I wanted to let you guys learn more about him — he is an amazing artist,” Kardashian West wrote. “Harlow Cockrell is the son of one the people that works with Kanye at Yeezy. Originally, Kanye saw a photo of a shirt Harlow had customized and he asked him to bring it into the Yeezy office.”

If Monday’s release is any indication, this restock won’t last long. Visit thekidssupply.com at noon ET for a chance to create your own pair.

