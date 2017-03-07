These Custom Sneakers Used to Be a Gucci Bag

By / 2 hours ago
The Shoe Surgeon's Custom Gucci Purse
Dominic "The Shoe Surgeon" Chambrone's custom Gucci sneakers.
Would you cut up your favorite Gucci bag for the sake of a pair of handmade custom sneakers?

That’s exactly what shoemaker Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Chambrone did for one of his private clients.

Chambrone, who’s known for his luxury bespoke sneakers and catering to celebrities such as Justin Bieber, shared images of the custom creation on Instagram.

The Shoe Surgeon's Custom Gucci Purse SneakersThe heel of The Shoe Surgeon’s custom Gucci bag sneakers. Instagram: @theshoesurgeon

If the images of the sneakers aren’t impressive enough, the story behind them makes them truly fascinating. Chambrone says he incorporated every single piece from the original Gucci bag into the final product.

The result is a brown-and-green high-top sneaker that makes use of Nile crocodile skin and leather featuring the Italian fashion house’s iconic Guccissima pattern.

Although this design is a one-of-one, Chambrone tells Footwear News that a similar pair could be commissioned on an appointment only basis with prices starting at $3,000.

