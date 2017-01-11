What Happened When a Marathon Runner Tried CrossFit

Reebok CrossFit Nano 7. Courtesy of Reebok.

Running 26.2 miles is something I can do with a certain level of confidence, but getting through my first CrossFit class was a painful challenge.

I have run five marathons to date and I’ve completed 13 half marathons. The Chicago Marathon was my most recent race, and I’m currently training for the London Marathon in April. On Wednesday, I took a CrossFit class with Reebok, wearing the brand’s latest product in the Nano franchise: the CrossFit Nano 7. At times, burpees felt more daunting than the task of long distance running.

The workout was led by Liz Adams, head coach at ICE Tribeca in New York City. Editors from various outlets were asked to join, from Self to Shape and Greatist.com, about 10 media people were ready to test their athletic abilities. I definitely consider myself an athlete, but CrossFit sits far outside of my comfort zone, because the class challenges you to use different muscles.

We were taken through a heart-racing, sweat-inducing routine that included three rounds of circuit training. A group of us did pushups, squats, box jumps, burpees (my least favorite activity) and wall-ball throws with the largest medicine ball I’ve ever seen. By round three, I was questioning my decision to participate. My biceps burns as I type this and getting out of bed the morning took a couple minutes of maneuvering, as to not add extra strain on the aforementioned burning muscles.

Needless to say, I am no stranger to strains and aching muscles. Long-distance running takes its toll on your body, and new points of pain constantly arise, but the upper body soreness is not something I’m familiar with. (Note to self: I should probably invest in free weights that weigh more than 5 lbs.)

The shoe includes Nanoweave technology, which was designed to be durable and breathable for all CrossFit circuits. The shoe also features a Powerlaunch toe box, reinforced heel clips for stability, a refined structural fit, as well as cushioning and shock absorption.

The foundation of the footwear did make me feel powerful, which was the intention stated by Reebok executives. However, it’s my upper body strength that needs some work. Full disclosure: Throwing my hair in a topknot was a struggle after the class, due to the fact that I was required to raise my arms.

Would I take another class? I enjoy the idea that CrossFit challenges you to overcome personal obstacles, but for now, I think running is much more my pace.

Reebok’s CrossFit Nano 7 retails for $129.99 at Reebok.com and at CrossFit’s online store.

