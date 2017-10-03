Reebok Is Using its CrossFit Association to Raise Money for Barbells for Boobs

The Barbells for Boobs iteration of the Reebok CrossFit Nano 7 Weave, on-foot.

Reebok has reimagined two of its popular CrossFit sneakers to support a California-based charity for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The fitness-focused brand’s CrossFit Nano 7 Weave and CrossFit Grace styles have been dressed in pink for October. Proceeds from the sales of the sneakers will go to Barbells for Boobs, a nonprofit dedicated to the early detection of breast cancer in men and women under 40. Reebok stated it will donate 5 percent of its Barbells for Boobs-branded product to the organization.

The Barbells for Boobs iterations of the CrossFit Nano 7 Weave (available for men and women), and the women’s-only CrossFit Grace are available now via reebok.com. The CrossFit Nano 7 Weave retails for $130 and the CrossFit Grace comes with a $100 price tag.

The CrossFit Nano 7 Weave features the brand’s breathable NanoWeave upper, Ortholite cushioned insoles, 360-degree TPU heel wrap to keep the foot locked in and a crystallized rubber outsole for natural flex. The CrossFit Grace boasts a mesh and synthetic upper, a high-abrasion rubber outsole and a heel tab to make putting the shoe on easier.

Both shoes come with Barbells for Boobs-branded insoles.

