Cristiano Ronaldo Flies in Style With Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Nike Shoes

Toni Kroos (L) and Cristiano Ronaldo. Instagram: @cristiano

Cristiano Ronaldo is the latest sports star to show his appreciation for Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Nike sneakers.

The Portuguese soccer sensation shared on Instagram yesterday a shot of his airport style while sitting next to Real Madrid teammate Toni Kroos. With his signature Monster Roc headphones around his neck, Ronaldo paired navy trousers with the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 from Abloh’s “The Ten” collection.

Abloh’s designs have quickly become celebrity favorites and have been spotted on names such as Roger Federer and Bella Hadid. And according to Abloh’s friend Tremaine Emory, Michael Jordan himself texted Nike asking for a pair of the range’s Air Jordan 1 style.

Traveling next to my neighbor!!👌🏽✈️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Oct 31, 2017 at 3:04am PDT

The Off-White x Nike “The Ten” collection will be officially released globally on Nov. 9. Meanwhile, an alternate Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 “AF-100” makeup will be released exclusively at ComplexCon in Long Beach, Calif., Saturday.

If you can’t wait for the official launch, the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 “The Ten” is available now on eBay with prices starting around $695.

Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 “AF-100.” Nike

Virgil Abloh in the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 “AF-100.” Nike

