Nordstrom X Nike Is Throwing a Big Block Party in L.A. to Celebrate the Cortez’s 45th Anniversary & New Style

A milestone anniversary deserves a big celebration, so Nike and Nordstrom have teamed up to throw the Cortez sneaker a blowout bash where the running shoe first became a symbol of street style culture 45 years ago — L.A.
The Nordstrom x Nike Cortez Market will take over the corner of La Cienega and Melrose Avenue from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a one-day pop-up shopping experience on Saturday (June 17). The event is open to the public and serves as a first look at Nordstrom’s forthcoming Sneaker Boutique concept with Nike that will launch this fall at the retailer’s Century City location.
Along with the streetside soiree, a new Cortez style designed by Olivia Kim, Nordstrom’s vice president of creative projects, will debut at the market and at select Nordstrom x Nike stores.
The Nike Cortez Premium iD sneakers by Kim are a nod to the classic Cortez style with original colorways, but her version includes an exclusive pink accent on the midsole. The shoe can also be custom-designed via Nike iD ($120).
In a statement, Kim called the Cortez sneaker a “staple of L.A. style and youth culture.”
“There’s no better place to bring a celebration of their big anniversary and create a fun experience for customers,” Kim said. “I’ve been wearing Nikes since I was a kid, and the Senorita Cortez from the late ’70s was the first Cortez I remember … As a tribute to that sneaker, I wanted to reinterpret it with some original elements but flower it with a bit of 2017.”
Some of the highlights of the temporary market include a pop-up van, apparel, accessories, lifestyle and décor items curated by Kim. A customization station, nail bar and food trucks will also be on-site for guests.
