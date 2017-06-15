Nordstrom X Nike Is Throwing a Big Block Party in L.A. to Celebrate the Cortez’s 45th Anniversary & New Style

View Slideshow The Nike Cortez Premium iD sneaker by Olivia Kim, dropping June 17, celebrates its 45th anniversary with original colors and an exclusive pink accent seen on the midsole. Courtesy of Nordstrom

A milestone anniversary deserves a big celebration, so Nike and Nordstrom have teamed up to throw the Cortez sneaker a blowout bash where the running shoe first became a symbol of street style culture 45 years ago — L.A.

The Nordstrom x Nike Cortez Market will take over the corner of La Cienega and Melrose Avenue from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a one-day pop-up shopping experience on Saturday (June 17). The event is open to the public and serves as a first look at Nordstrom’s forthcoming Sneaker Boutique concept with Nike that will launch this fall at the retailer’s Century City location.

Along with the streetside soiree, a new Cortez style designed by Olivia Kim, Nordstrom’s vice president of creative projects, will debut at the market and at select Nordstrom x Nike stores.

The Nike Cortez Premium iD sneakers by Kim are a nod to the classic Cortez style with original colorways, but her version includes an exclusive pink accent on the midsole. The shoe can also be custom-designed via Nike iD ($120).

In a statement, Kim called the Cortez sneaker a “staple of L.A. style and youth culture.”

“There’s no better place to bring a celebration of their big anniversary and create a fun experience for customers,” Kim said. “I’ve been wearing Nikes since I was a kid, and the Senorita Cortez from the late ’70s was the first Cortez I remember … As a tribute to that sneaker, I wanted to reinterpret it with some original elements but flower it with a bit of 2017.”

Some of the highlights of the temporary market include a pop-up van, apparel, accessories, lifestyle and décor items curated by Kim. A customization station, nail bar and food trucks will also be on-site for guests.

