These Limited-Edition Pumas Pay Homage to the Notorious B.I.G.’s Street Style

Late rapper The Notorious B.I.G. at the 1995 Billboard Music Awards. AP Images

Today marks the 20th anniversary of the death of legendary rapper the Notorious B.I.G. To commemorate the occasion, Puma collaborated with Coogi, which is one of the many brands the rapper helped bring to prominence with his trendsetting street style.

For this collaboration, Puma utilized the Australian knitwear brand’s colorful and intricate patterns for two looks that are unmistakably Coogi. The silhouette of choice is the Clyde, Puma’s classic lifestyle model which was once a basketball sneaker made famous by NBA Hall of Famer Walt “Clyde” Frazier.

Puma’s Coogi collaboration includes two colorways of the Clyde. Puma

This collab includes two colorways, the first of which launched today for $200 in a colorful all-over authentic Coogi pattern. The unique knits ensure that no two pairs are alike, while a stark white midsole adds contrast. Accents include gold foil branding and 18K gold plate lace tips and eyelets.

A detailed look at the Coogi x Puma Clyde ’s all-over print pattern. Puma

This limited-edition look has already sold out at many retailers, but a number of pairs are up for auction on eBay with prices ranging from $270 to $499.99.

Coogi x Puma Clyde, $270-$499.99; ebay.com

If you’re unwilling to pay the premium for today’s release, there will be another chance to get a similar colorway at retail soon. A black-based style, which uses Coogi’s knit on Puma’s formstrip logo (below), is due out spring ’17.

This Coogi x Puma Clyde look features a black suede upper with a one-of-a-kind knit detail. Puma

The Coogi x Puma Clyde collection features Coogi branding on the insole. Puma

Want more?

Big Sean Officially Joins Puma

Kylie Jenner Returns for Latest Puma Ads

Rihanna Goes Back to School for Fenty x Puma Fall ’17 Collection