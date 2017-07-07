The Converse One Star Gets a Leather Makeover

The black colorway of the Converse One Star Perforated Leather. Courtesy of brand

The Converse One Star is a classic shoe silhouette that the brand is continuously evolving. Just last week, the company collaborated with Footpatrol on a special edition of the One Star that featured embroidered Footpatrol branding and custom-printed laces among its other updated elements. And this week Converse is presenting a revamped version of the shoe via the One Star Perforated Leather.

The Converse One Star began as a basketball shoe in the ’70s. Courtesy of brand

The shoe features matte leather with small perforations that are intended to offer added breathability. Other components include a vulcanized rubber outsole, an Ortholite insole for optimum cushioning and the classic star logo design typical to the sneaker.

The Converse One Star Perforated Leather in Casino Red. Courtesy of brand

The unisex collection, releasing July 13, includes black, casino red and white color choices. It will be sold on converse.com and at Converse stores.

The Converse One Star evolved into a skateboard shoe in the ’90s and today remains a timeless style. Courtesy of brand

