The Converse One Star Gets a Leather Makeover

The Converse One Star is a classic shoe silhouette that the brand is continuously evolving. Just last week, the company collaborated with Footpatrol on a special edition of the One Star that featured embroidered Footpatrol branding and custom-printed laces among its other updated elements. And this week Converse is presenting a revamped version of the shoe via the One Star Perforated Leather.
The shoe features matte leather with small perforations that are intended to offer added breathability. Other components include a vulcanized rubber outsole, an Ortholite insole for optimum cushioning and the classic star logo design typical to the sneaker.
The unisex collection, releasing July 13, includes black, casino red and white color choices. It will be sold on converse.com and at Converse stores.
Want more?
Why ‘The Devil Is In The Detail’ in Converse’s One Star New Shoe Collab
Converse x PatBo Channels Brazil With Embroidered Florals & Gold
Converse, Coca-Cola and Kith Are Releasing Limited-Edition Chuck Taylors