Why ‘The Devil Is In The Detail’ in Converse’s One Star New Shoe Collab

The Converse One Star x Footpatrol Collaboration features shoes and a jacket. Images courtesy of brand

Converse and , a London-based premium footwear boutique, have collaborated on new sneakers.

The two entities partnered to create a unique Converse One Star, giving the classic shoe a high-quality touch featuring Footpatrol branding. This news comes just a day after a Converse- and Coca-Cola-branded shoe was unveiled on Instagram as an upcoming collaboration with Kith — a destination sneaker shop that is essentially New York’s answer to Footpatrol.

The Converse One Star x Footpatrol takes inspiration from London’s sneaker culture. Courtesy of brand

While the suede upper and leather lining are reminiscent of the typical Converse One Star, this special version ups the ante with jeweled star branding, a “kerb stone” logo and, of course, embroidered Footpatrol branding. Custom-printed laces round out the details, with a message repeated across them that ironically states, “The devil is in the detail.”

Custom laces read, “The devil is in the detail.” Courtesy of brand

In addition to the sneakers, the collaboration includes a coach’s jacket inspired by London’s sneaker culture with the kerb stone markings found in London’s Soho area — the same location as Footpatrol. The satin-lined jacket is in 100-percent cotton canvas and features dual-branded embroidered script on the chest and back. A drawcord at the hem makes the style adjustable.

A film capture of the back view of the embroidered coaches jacket. Courtesy of brand

The Converse One Star x Footpatrol shoe and coaches jacket will be available starting July 6 at the Footpatrol store and online at converse.com and footpatrol.co.uk.

The sole features a burnt-orange color that is popped throughout the shoe. Courtesy of brand

