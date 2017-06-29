Converse, Coca-Cola and Kith Are Releasing Limited-Edition Chuck Taylors

Kith x Coca-Cola Instagram: @ronniefieg

It looks like there’s still more to come from Kith’s collaboration with Coca-Cola, which debuted in December.

Images shared on Instgaram by user @s.sam.group give a first look at a Coca-Cola x Kith x Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star ’70. For this collab, the three iconic brands come together on an equally recognizable sneaker, which won’t be easy to come by if the release of Kith’s December capsule was any indication.

The sneaker features a white canvas upper with bold Coca-Cola embroidery across the heel in the soft drink brand’s signature script. A red rectangular Kith logo adorns the rubber midsole, while a Chuck Taylor All-Star-branded badge appears on the heel. The look is completed with an unfinished frayed edge at the top for a vintage feel.

There’s currently no confirmed release date for this pair, but Kith founder Ronnie Fieg has another sneaker on the way soon. Fieg’s next drop is expected to be the customizable New Balance 574S in collaboration with retailer Dover Street Market.

