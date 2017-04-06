How Converse and Nike Made the Iconic Chuck Taylor All-Star Even Better

Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star x Nike
The debut colorways of the Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star x Nike Flyknit.
It’s hard to improve upon a timeless shoe such as the Chuck Taylor All-Star, but Converse and Nike may have just found a way.

Converse, which is owned by Nike Inc., is adding the Swoosh’s Flyknit technology to the Chuck Taylor for the first time ever. The result is a lighter, more breathable version of the street style staple.

Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star x Nike FlyknitThe Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star x Nike Flyknit in “Wolf Gray/Cool Gray.” Converse

Although Converse has previously offered knitted variations of the Chuck Taylor, this is the first time it’s stepped outside of its in-house methods and utilized Nike’s proprietary Flyknit.

But Converse and Nike didn’t stop at the knitted upper. They also added a TPU fused toecap for durability and implemented a Nike Lunarlon insole for added comfort.

According to Converse, the Chuck Taylor All-Star x Nike Flyknit will launch in “Black/Storm Wind,” “Wolf Grey/Cool Grey,” “Green Glow/Rio Teal,” “Casino/Rhubarb” and “White Mono True Indigo/Soar” styles.

If this updated classic is on your radar, you’ll be able to pick them up later this month on April 27.

Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star x Nike FlyknitAn on-foot look at the Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star x Nike Flyknit in blue. Converse
Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star x Nike FlyknitThe Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star x Nike Flyknit in “Black/Storm Wind.” Converse
An on-foot look at the Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star x Nike Flyknit in “Green Glow/Rio Teal.” Converse
Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star x Nike FlyknitThe Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star x Nike Flyknit in blue. Converse
Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star x Nike FlyknitThe Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star x Nike Flyknit in “Green Glow/Rio Teal.” Converse

