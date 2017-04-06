How Converse and Nike Made the Iconic Chuck Taylor All-Star Even Better

The debut colorways of the Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star x Nike Flyknit. Converse

It’s hard to improve upon a timeless shoe such as the Chuck Taylor All-Star, but Converse and Nike may have just found a way.

Converse, which is owned by Nike Inc., is adding the Swoosh’s Flyknit technology to the Chuck Taylor for the first time ever. The result is a lighter, more breathable version of the street style staple.

Although Converse has previously offered knitted variations of the Chuck Taylor, this is the first time it’s stepped outside of its in-house methods and utilized Nike’s proprietary Flyknit.

But Converse and Nike didn’t stop at the knitted upper. They also added a TPU fused toecap for durability and implemented a Nike Lunarlon insole for added comfort.

According to Converse, the Chuck Taylor All-Star x Nike Flyknit will launch in “Black/Storm Wind,” “Wolf Grey/Cool Grey,” “Green Glow/Rio Teal,” “Casino/Rhubarb” and “White Mono True Indigo/Soar” styles.

If this updated classic is on your radar, you’ll be able to pick them up later this month on April 27.

An on-foot look at the Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star x Nike Flyknit in blue. Converse

The Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star x Nike Flyknit in “Black/Storm Wind.” Converse

An on-foot look at the Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star x Nike Flyknit in “Green Glow/Rio Teal.” Converse

The Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star x Nike Flyknit in blue. Converse

The Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star x Nike Flyknit in “Green Glow/Rio Teal.” Converse

Want more?

Converse and Neighborhood Made Sneakers to Ride Motorcycles In

Converse Film Shows Why the Chuck Taylor Is Forever a Youth Culture Staple

This Converse ‘Looney Tunes’ Collection Isn’t Just for Kids