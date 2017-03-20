This Converse ‘Looney Tunes’ Collection Isn’t Just for Kids

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Looney Tunes collection sneakers. Courtesy of brand

Converse and Warner Bros. have come together for a spring collaboration “Looney Tunes” fans will jump on.

The Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Looney Tunes collection includes styles featuring favorite characters from the hit cartoon series including Bugs Bunny, Tweety and Tasmanian Devil. If you can’t pick a favorite, a high-top pair has all the characters together on a single upper. The “Looney Tunes” logo can be found on the tongue of the shoe and the show’s famous “That’s All Folks” line is embroidered in the interior.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Looney Tunes collection Tweety sneakers. Courtesy of brand

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Looney Tunes collection Bugs Bunny sneakers. Courtesy of brand

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Looney Tunes collection Tasmanian Devil sneakers. Courtesy of brand

These shoes aren’t just for kids — Converse is also offering the styles up in adult sizes. The collection will retail for $35-$65 at Journeys beginning March 23 and on Converse.com starting March 30.

