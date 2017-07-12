Conor McGregor Tells Floyd Mayweather ‘F**k You’ With His Pinstripe Suit

Floyd Mayweather (left) and Conor McGregor at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock

UFC star Conor McGregor had a special message printed on his suit for boxer Floyd Mayweather on Tuesday.

When the two fighters kicked off the world tour at the Staples Center in Los Angeles to promote their upcoming fight on Aug. 26, McGregor wore a sharp suit on stage to hurl insults at his foe. From a distance, the attire looked classy, but a closer look revealed the words “F**k You” were used to form the pinstripes.

McGregor paired the expletive-laden suit with a buckled pointy oxford shoe.

Floyd Mayweather (L) faces off with Conor McGregor, who wore a “F**k You” suit and buckled pointy oxfords. AP Images

After months of taking verbal jabs, the Irish born and bred MMA fighter and the undefeated boxing icon agreed on June 14 to fight each other. McGregor will be making his boxing debut, while Mayweather will look to improve upon his perfect 49-0 record in the ring.

The next stop of the tour is today in Toronto at the Sony Centre for the Performing Arts and is followed by an event Thursday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. It wraps on Friday at the SSE Arena in London.

The fight is scheduled to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

A closeup of Conor McGregor’s “F**k You” suit. REX Shutterstock

