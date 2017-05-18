Conor McGregor Eyes Boxing Titles but Isn’t Favored Against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

UFC star Conor McGregor. REX Shutterstock.

UFC star Conor McGregor and boxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jr. have long discussed a potential fight, although little has been done to make it happen. But UFC president Dana White announced Wednesday that his organization’s main moneymaker has agreed to terms to get in the ring with Mayweather.

Appearing on TNT during the broadcast of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals, White stated McGregor had agreed to the terms of the fight and that he was working on getting Mayweather to agree as well. McGregor confirmed White’s comments in a statement to Themaclife.com today.

The Irish MMA great further fueled the fight speculation in a photo he shared today on social media of his son surrounded by UFC championship belts with the caption, “Let’s go get some boxing ones now son.”

But McGregor’s dreams of defeating Mayweather may be lofty. With news breaking of a potential boxing match, which would be the first of McGregor’s fighting career, Mayweather is a heavy favorite to win. The opening lines on the fight, according to OddsShark, has Mayweather at -750 and McGregor at +475.

For the footwear fan, if the fight happens, expect to see a lot of Reebok in the ring. McGregor, aside from fighting in the Reebok-sponsored UFC, is an ambassador for the brand, and Mayweather routinely wears Reebok boxing boots to take on his opponents.

McGregor holds a 21-3 record in the octagon, and Mayweather boasts a 49-0 professional boxing record.