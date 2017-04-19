Concepts Is Dropping a Limited-Edition Vans Old Skool Collection on April 20

As the iconic Vans Old Skool continues to have a moment, New England-based retailer Concepts is serving up a limited-edition collaboration boasting three styles.
According to Concepts, this three-sneaker collection is inspired by a vintage Jamaican print, which appears prominently across each Old Skool’s canvas upper. Each style adds premium suede and padded tongues to the classic skate shoe, which also feature vulcanized rubber midsoles and Vans’ signature waffle tread.
The green and off-white Concepts x Vans Old Skool “Jamaica” styles will be the most readily-available of the trio, while the orange makeup was designed exclusively for retailer’s friends and family. However, Concepts will release a limited number of the orange pairs at its NYC and Cambridge, Mass., locations Thursday on a first-come, first-served basis.
Each style in this collab retails for $95 each and will launch in-store on Thursday. An online release via cncpts.com will follow on Friday at 12 p.m. ET.
