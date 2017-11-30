These ‘Ugly Christmas Sweater’ Nike Shoes Are Coming Out This Week

Concepts x Nike SB Dunk High "Ugly Christmas Sweater." Nike

What if we told you one of the ugliest sneakers of the holiday season is also quickly becoming one of the most coveted?

For the third time, retailer Concepts has teamed up with Nike SB for a Dunk sneaker inspired by those ugly Christmas sweaters that are seemingly unescapable every year. And this time around, the Cambridge, Mass., retailer may have outdone itself with its most intentionally jarring design yet.

Here, Concepts dials up the ugly-sweater inspiration tenfold, using a multicolor knit base and accents of bright green, yellow, blue and red for a look the retailer calls “twisted yet festive” that is sure to be a conversation starter.

And as an added bonus, the striking style will be made available in toddler and kids’ sizes for the first time, allowing the whole family to get in on the fun.

A retail price of $125 is expected for adult sizes, and the sneakers will launch Saturday exclusively from Concepts’ Cambridge and New York doors and online. A wider global launch will reportedly follow on Dec. 7.

