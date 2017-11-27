Nike Is Releasing Limited-Edition ‘Ugly Christmas Sweater’ Shoes Next Month

Whether you love them or hate them, ugly Christmas sweaters have become a staple of holiday celebrations, and now the wacky patterns found in the knits have managed to make their way to another pair of sneakers.
The latest ugly Christmas sweater-inspired look comes courtesy of Concepts and Nike SB, which has released similar sneakers in seasons prior. After releasing in black and gray-based Dunk High styles in 2013, Concepts is revisiting the theme to introduce the most intricately detailed look yet.
In a colorway that some outlets have dubbed “Drunk Santa,” this Concepts x Nike SB Dunk High use a multicolored knit base with prints of snowmen, gingerbread men and other holiday-themed graphics scattered across the upper.
Blue Swoosh logos add a sheen, while a red liner further accentuates the mismatched concept. The shoes also come backs-aged with blue, red and yellow lace options.
Official launch details for the Concepts x Nike SB Dunk High have not yet been announced, but the collaboration is expected to release Dec. 7 in sizes for the entire family.
