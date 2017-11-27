Nike Is Releasing Limited-Edition ‘Ugly Christmas Sweater’ Shoes Next Month

Concepts x Nike SB Dunk High
Concepts x Nike SB Dunk High Ugly "Christmas Sweater."
Instagram: @_shawnday_

Whether you love them or hate them, ugly Christmas sweaters have become a staple of holiday celebrations, and now the wacky patterns found in the knits have managed to make their way to another pair of sneakers.

The latest ugly Christmas sweater-inspired look comes courtesy of Concepts and Nike SB, which has released similar sneakers in seasons prior. After releasing in black and gray-based Dunk High styles in 2013, Concepts is revisiting the theme to introduce the most intricately detailed look yet.

TIS’ THE SEASON ⛄️🎁🎄

A post shared by Shawn Day (@_shawnday_) on

In a colorway that some outlets have dubbed “Drunk Santa,” this Concepts x Nike SB Dunk High use a multicolored knit base with prints of snowmen, gingerbread men and other holiday-themed graphics scattered across the upper.

Blue Swoosh logos add a sheen, while a red liner further accentuates the mismatched concept. The shoes also come backs-aged with blue, red and yellow lace options.

Official launch details for the Concepts x Nike SB Dunk High have not yet been announced, but the collaboration is expected to release Dec. 7 in sizes for the entire family.

Concepts x Nike SB Dunk High Ugly Christmas Sweater Concepts x Nike SB Dunk High Ugly “Christmas Sweater” insole. Instagram: @deonpoint

