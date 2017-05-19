Concepts’ Desert-Inspired New Balance TrailBuster Collaboration Arrives Today

The Concepts x New Balance Trailbuster Fresh Foam “des Sables," on foot. Courtesy of Concepts.

Boutique retail standout Concepts is back with another must-have collab, teaming up with a familiar partner: New Balance.

Arriving in all of the retailer’s U.S.-based stores as well as cncpts.com starting at 11 a.m. ET is the Concepts x New Balance TrailBuster Fresh Foam “des Sables.” The sneaker will retail for $130.

The shoe, which Concepts said is part of a year-long collaboration with New Balance, is inspired by the desert landscape and made for the person who loves exploring the great outdoors.

Concepts x New Balance TrailBuster Fresh Foam “des Sables,” $130; cncpts.com

The collaboration boasts deconstructed paneling and an embroidered “N” logo on its fully engineered knit upper. The color of the upper, according to Concepts, is inspired by desert hues and the hits of blue remind of a desert oasis.

The comfort story of the shoe is also worth noting, with New Balance’s renowned Fresh Foam midsole providing a plush ride for the wearer. And to reduce the shoe’s weight and keep it breathable for the warm summer months, Concepts removed the overlays from the upper.

In typical Concepts fashion, the shoe features branded lace aglets and insoles.

Another look at the Concepts x New Balance TrailBuster Fresh Foam “des Sables,” on foot. Courtesy of Concepts.

Want more?

Concepts Is Dropping a Limited-Edition Vans Old Skool Collection on April 20

Check Out Concepts’ Royalty-Inspired New Balance Collab

Check Out These Clever Shoe Concepts for Kids

Concepts Doubles Down With Reebok for Final 20th-Anniversary Shoe