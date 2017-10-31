New Balance Is Bringing Back One of Its Most Popular Sneaker Collaborations

Concepts x New Balance 999 "Hyannis" insole. New Balance

One of the most influential sneaker collaborations of the last decade is making a comeback soon, and it’s better than ever before.

This project brings together longtime collaborators Concepts and New Balance for a remastered version of their 2011 999 “Kennedy” sneaker. Unlike the previous China-manufactured version, this 2017 update has been produced in the U.S. for an even more premium execution than its predecessor.

Now known as the “Hyannis” (a reference to the Cape Cod village once favored by John F. Kennedy), the look blends shades of white, gray and khaki with blue and red accents. The mixed-material build includes pigskin suede, embossed nubuck and athletic mesh for a premium take on a retro sneaker that would go on to inspire countless special makeups in the years to come.

The nautical-themed shoe is set to return in its original look along with a never-before-released sample, which replaces the original style’s blue accents with red.

Both sneakers will be released this weekend at ComplexCon in Long Beach, Calif., for $200 each. The red makeup launches Saturday, while the blue colorway will be available on Sunday.

Concepts x New Balance 999 “Hyannis.” New Balance

Concepts x New Balance 999 “Hyannis” tongue. New Balance

Concepts x New Balance 999 “Hyannis” heel detail. New Balance

Concepts x New Balance 999 “Hyannis” heel. New Balance

Concepts x New Balance 999 “Hyannis” toe detail. New Balance

Concepts x New Balance 999 “Hyannis” upper detail. New Balance

Concepts x New Balance 999 “Hyannis” top. New Balance

