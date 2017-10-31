New Balance Is Bringing Back One of Its Most Popular Sneaker Collaborations

One of the most influential sneaker collaborations of the last decade is making a comeback soon, and it’s better than ever before.
This project brings together longtime collaborators Concepts and New Balance for a remastered version of their 2011 999 “Kennedy” sneaker. Unlike the previous China-manufactured version, this 2017 update has been produced in the U.S. for an even more premium execution than its predecessor.
Now known as the “Hyannis” (a reference to the Cape Cod village once favored by John F. Kennedy), the look blends shades of white, gray and khaki with blue and red accents. The mixed-material build includes pigskin suede, embossed nubuck and athletic mesh for a premium take on a retro sneaker that would go on to inspire countless special makeups in the years to come.
Boston-based New Balance Athletics, Inc. and Concepts join forces for the debut of the re-mastered MADE US 999 “Hyannis”. The latest lifestyle collaboration pays homage to the two brands New England home, drawing inspiration from the village of Hyannis’ sailing heritage and one of the most sought-after projects from the two brands. The Concepts x New Balance MADE US 999 “Hyannis” will be released at ComplexCon in Long Beach, CA and available on-site for a price of $200.00. A limited number of the red colorway will be available for purchase on Saturday, November 4th, and the blue colorway will be available for purchase on Sunday, November 5th. Inspired by the Concepts x New Balance 999 that debuted in 2011, the Concepts x New Balance MADE US 999 “Hyannis” has been re-mastered and is now MiUSA. The style will be available in two colorways, the original blue, as well as the more limited red version, an alternate sample colorway from 2011 that was never produced. The nautical-inspired style is done in a pigskin suede and the foxing in a premium embossed nubuck for a beautiful, well-crafted MiUSA shoe. Nautical flags are visible on the sockliner and tongue tag, with a larger Concepts flag sewn to the footbed. The Concepts x New Balance MADE US 999 was crafted in Skowhegan, Maine, one of New Balance’s five New England manufacturing facilities. The sole unit includes an Abzorb crash pad, offering the comfort and quality craftsmanship expected from New Balance. Available in men’s sizes 4-13. Check out the Concepts x New Balance booth #K3 at ComplexCon, Saturday, November 4th and Sunday, November 5th in Long Beach, California.
The nautical-themed shoe is set to return in its original look along with a never-before-released sample, which replaces the original style’s blue accents with red.
Both sneakers will be released this weekend at ComplexCon in Long Beach, Calif., for $200 each. The red makeup launches Saturday, while the blue colorway will be available on Sunday.
