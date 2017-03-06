Check Out Concepts’ Royalty-Inspired New Balance Collab

A close-up of the "N" branding on the Concepts x New Balance 990v2 "Tyrian." Courtesy of Concepts.

Concepts was a force in the sneaker collaboration landscape in 2016, and the retailer’s 2017 is shaping up to be special as well.

Coming on Friday is the Concepts x New Balance 990v2 “Tyrian,” which will be sold exclusively at Concepts’ stores and online via cncpts.com. The shoe will retail for $220.

The shoe, according to Concepts, was inspired by the hue of purple that is extracted from a sea snail.

The Concepts x New Balance 990v2 “Tyrian” on foot. Courtesy of Concepts.

Concepts continued to share the reason for the color, explaining that historically, garments dyed using the purple sea snail dye were very expensive and a process to extract, and kept for royalty.

The collaboration was made in New Balance’s Skowhegan, Maine, manufacturing facility. Concepts confirmed that this is one of several premium quality collaborations it will release with New Balance throughout the year, which will be designed with luxury-inspired stories.

The upper of the “Tyrian” 990v2 is purple, executed in premium suede with perforated detailing, and boasts reflective accents on the underlay of the “N” branding as well as on the heel tab. The look is completed with a white midsole and outsole.

The shoe also boasts Concepts-branded lace aglets and insoles.

A look at the Concepts x New Balance 990v2 “Tyrian.” Courtesy of Concepts.

Another look at the Concepts x New Balance 990v2 “Tyrian.” Courtesy of Concepts.