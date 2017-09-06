Concepts’ Latest New Balance Sneakers Are Inspired by Retro Track Jackets

Concepts x New Balance 997.5 Esplanade Concepts

Concepts and New Balance have a rich history of sought-after collaborations, and the two Massachusetts-based brands could be adding yet another sneaker to the list this weekend.

As usual, this Concepts x New Balance collaboration is made in America. It utilizes the hybrid 997.5 silhouette, which combines the upper of the New Balance 997 with the sole tooling of the 998.

An on-foot look at the Concepts x New Balance 997.5 Esplanade. Concepts

According to New Balance, this drop is part of a yearlong collaboration and takes on multiple inspirations including Boston’s popular Charles River Esplanade park. With colorful teal and orange accents that reference the park’s seasonal shades, the materials were inspired by New Balance’s retro track jackets, which the brand says are a staple garment of Esplanade runners.

The Concepts x New Balance 997.5 “Esplanade” will be released Friday at all Concepts retail doors at 10 a.m. ET. All remaining pairs will then be offered on cncpts.com at 11 a.m. ET. The sneakers retail for $220 and come packaged in a customized shoebox.

Concepts x New Balance 997.5 Esplanade toe box detail. Concepts

A look featuring the Concepts x New Balance 997.5 Esplanade. Concepts

Concepts x New Balance 997.5 Esplanade ($220) Concepts

Want more?

What Sneaker Fans Can Expect From Adidas’ Co-Branded Store With Concepts

Adidas’ Jon Wexler Shows Off One of the Rarest Ultra Boosts Ever Made

The 9 Best American-Made Sneakers Out Now