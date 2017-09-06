Concepts’ Latest New Balance Sneakers Are Inspired by Retro Track Jackets

Concepts and New Balance have a rich history of sought-after collaborations, and the two Massachusetts-based brands could be adding yet another sneaker to the list this weekend.
As usual, this Concepts x New Balance collaboration is made in America. It utilizes the hybrid 997.5 silhouette, which combines the upper of the New Balance 997 with the sole tooling of the 998.
According to New Balance, this drop is part of a yearlong collaboration and takes on multiple inspirations including Boston’s popular Charles River Esplanade park. With colorful teal and orange accents that reference the park’s seasonal shades, the materials were inspired by New Balance’s retro track jackets, which the brand says are a staple garment of Esplanade runners.
The Concepts x New Balance 997.5 “Esplanade” will be released Friday at all Concepts retail doors at 10 a.m. ET. All remaining pairs will then be offered on cncpts.com at 11 a.m. ET. The sneakers retail for $220 and come packaged in a customized shoebox.
Continuing their 2017 collaborative partnership, @cncpts and New Balance unveil the M997.5 "Esplanade". Inspired by the scenic leisure and activity area which spans along Boston's Charles River, the Esplanade's upper is made up of smooth grey synthetic leather, an eye-catching teal mesh toe panel, a lush premium pig suede tongue, set off with silver and white reflective hits. This limited collaboration also comes with 3 sets of laces and a special Concepts box with a hidden hint at another angle that inspired the shoe's design. The Concepts X New Balance M997.5 "Esplanade" is available for $225, Friday September 8th 11am via www.cncpts.com, 10am at Concepts Cambridge MA, and 11am Concepts NYC. Manufactured in the US for over 75 years and representing a limited portion of our US sales, New Balance Made is a premium collection that contains a domestic value of 70% or greater.
