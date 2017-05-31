A Complete Look at Ronnie Fieg’s Kith x Adidas Soccer Collection Releasing June 2

View Slideshow Kith x Adidas Copa Ultra Boost Kith

Kith’s Ronnie Fieg is set to release one of his largest collaborations to date on Friday when the designer teams up with Adidas Soccer for a capsule that includes footwear and apparel suited for wear both on and off the pitch.

Themed after Kith’s soccer clubs — the Cobras and Flamingos — this collection includes six pieces of footwear, with each team receiving three models. Kith’s black, red and yellow Cobras squad has been appointed the Copa range, while the white, navy and pink Flamingos collection is focused around Adidas’ Ace range.

Kith x Adidas Ace Tango 17.1 PureControl Turf Trainer Kith

Included among the group is the fan-favorite Ace 16 PureControl Ultra Boost, as well as all-new models such as the Flamingo’s Ace Tango 17.1 PureControl Turf Trainer and the Cobras’ Mundial Tango Turf sneakers.

More than just a soccer-inspired capsule, many of the items in this collection were intended for high-performance use. The apparel includes on-field uniforms, warm-up kits, compression tights and more that use technical fabrics. For off days, the range also offers velour track suits and more casual options.

Kith x Adidas Ace 16 PureControl Ultra Boost. Kith

The complete Kith x Adidas Soccer collection will be released Friday from all Kith locations and kith.com. Footwear will be available in-store on a raffle-only basis.

