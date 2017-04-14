A Complete History of Kendrick Lamar’s Sneakers

Kendrick Lamar at Drai's Nightclub in Las Vegas. MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

As hip-hop recording artist Kendrick Lamar dominates headlines and speakers with his just-released album “Damn.,” FN is looking back on the rapper’s growing list of sneaker collaborations with Reebok.

The partnership between Lamar and Reebok began in late 2014, and has already produced a number of sought-after shoe collabs. But the kicks are much more than just trendy fashion statements. Each release is intertwined with a powerful message, and many of the styles harness anti-gang violence themes.

“I just want to continue that to the highest potential, where it’s not only benefiting me or the company, but it’s benefiting the people, who are getting inspired to do something other than wear a great shoe,” Lamar told FN in a 2016 interview.

Catch up on the rapper’s sneaker collaboration history below.

The Kendrick Lamar x Reebok Ventilator Reebok

Kendrick Lamar x Reebok Ventilator



Released: July 2015

Concept: Serving as the introduction for Lamar and Reebok’s anti-gang violence message, each shoe features mismatching red and blue accents.

Kendrick Lamar x Reebok Classic Leather

Released: January 2016

Concept: Lamar and Reebok’s red-and-blue “neutral” concept was revisited on a new silhouette, the Classic Leather, in early 2016.

The Kendrick Lamar x Reebok Classic Leather Deconstructed. Reebok

Kendrick Lamar x Reebok Classic Leather Deconstructed

Released: July 2016

Concept: During the summer of 2016, Lamar and Reebok tapped Garbstore designer Ian Paley for a “Split Personality” version of their previous Classic Leather.

The Kendrick Lamar x Reebok Classic Leather Perfect Split pack. Reebok

Kendrick Lamar x Reebok Classic Leather Perfect Split pack

Released: July 2016

Concept: The collaboration continued with a Classic Leather Perfect Split pack that blended materials across five different colorways, four of which are pictured here.

The Kendrick Lamar x Reebok Classic Leather Lux. Reebok

Kendrick Lamar x Reebok Classic Leather Lux

Released: November 2016

Concept: Last fall, Lamar and Reebok delivered their final Classic Leather in the form of this premium olive green and gum look.

Kendrick Lamar x Reebok Club C

Released: January 2017

Concept: This acid-washed denim take on the Club C is meant to signify equality.

