Comme des Garçons Puts Dinosaurs on the Classic Nike Air Force 1

Comme des Garçons is no stranger to the Nike Air Force 1, having just released a joint collaboration with Supreme in May and another pair wrapped in the Japanese brand’s signature heart logo in December. But its latest reworking of the iconic kicks stands out as the most avant-garde look yet.

While Comme des Garçons’ previous Nike collaborations have been released under the fashion brand’s Play line, this new makeup is part of its Homme Plus category. It uses the Air Force 1 Low silhouette in relatively simple tonal black and white-based leather executions, with the standout feature being molded decorations of dinosaurs at the toe box area.

The limited-edition look is available now in an all-black colorway, and additional styles in white/yellow and white/blue have been spotted at Dover Street Market New York, the retail space owned and operated by Comme des Garçons founder Rei Kawakubo.

The black style can be purchased now from hervia.com for £295 (around $385)

