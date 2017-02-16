Comme des Garçons and Nike’s $525 Invisible Sneakers Are Available Now

Details on the Comme des Garçons x NikeLab Dunk Hi. Nike

Would you pay $525 for a pair of invisible shoes?

That’s what Comme des Garçons and NikeLab have delivered for spring ’17 with the Dunk Hi “Invisible.” While the kicks aren’t literally invisible, they feature translucent TPU underlays that serve as windows into the shoe’s inner workings — and the wearer’s socks.

According to Nike, Comme des Garçons founder Rei Kawakubo was inspired by Danish author Hans Christian Andersen’s classic story “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” in which the main character is tricked into buying invisible clothing.

Nike says the collaborative sneakers “interpret the story’s underlying contradiction of invisibility as transparency,” while also representing the overabundance of information and oversharing in today’s culture.

Aside from their “invisible” traits, this Dunk Hi collaboration is a relatively straightforward affair utilizing black leather overlays and a rubber outsole.

Originally expected to be a Comme des Garçons in-store exclusive, this pair is available now from Ssense for $525.

Comme des Garçons x NikeLab Dunk Hi “Invisible,” $525; ssense.com

