Comme des Garçons and Nike Have a Brand New Collection Out — but It’s Not Easy to Buy

By / 3 hours ago
Comme des Garcons Black x Nike
Comme des Garcons Black x Nike
End

Comme des Garçons and Nike are back at it for fall/winter ’17 with a new range of co-branded apparel and a second chance at a recent footwear collaboration.

Available today is the Comme des Garçons Black x Nike collection, which blends the gloomy vision of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo with the Swoosh’s expertise in athletic wear. The result is a collection that’s sparse on color, but carefully engineered with modern fabrics and technologies, at a fraction of the price you might expect to pay for mainline Comme des Garçons apparel.

Related
Twitter Can't Decide What Color These Viral Vans Sneakers Are

Included in the range are mesh crew T-Shirts in black and white (the lone non-black style in the collection), polyester taffeta bomber and hooded jackets and the return of September’s Waffle Racer sneaker. Prices range from $199 for T-Shirts to $475 for the jackets.

Comme des Garcons Black x Nike Polyester Taffeta Hooded Jacket Comme des Garcons Black x Nike Polyester Taffeta Hooded Jacket End

As is always the case with the Comme des Garçons Black line which was birthed in the aftermath of 2008’s economic recession allocations are extremely limited, with just a handful of brick and mortar stores stocking the items globally.

One such retailer is the UK’s End, which is selling the collection now exclusively in-store. For more information, visit endclothing.com.

Comme des Garcons Black x Nike Waffle Racer Comme des Garcons Black x Nike Waffle Racer End
Comme des Garcons Black x Nike Mesh Crew Tee Comme des Garcons Black x Nike Mesh Crew Tee End

Want more?

Here’s When Supreme and Comme des Garçons’ Limited-Edition Nike Sneakers Come Out

Kanye West Spotted Wearing Comme des Garçons and Yeezy Sneakers You Can’t Buy

The 7 Best Sneakers Under $150