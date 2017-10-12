Comme des Garçons and Nike Have a Brand New Collection Out — but It’s Not Easy to Buy

Comme des Garcons Black x Nike End

Comme des Garçons and Nike are back at it for fall/winter ’17 with a new range of co-branded apparel and a second chance at a recent footwear collaboration.

Available today is the Comme des Garçons Black x Nike collection, which blends the gloomy vision of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo with the Swoosh’s expertise in athletic wear. The result is a collection that’s sparse on color, but carefully engineered with modern fabrics and technologies, at a fraction of the price you might expect to pay for mainline Comme des Garçons apparel.

Included in the range are mesh crew T-Shirts in black and white (the lone non-black style in the collection), polyester taffeta bomber and hooded jackets and the return of September’s Waffle Racer sneaker. Prices range from $199 for T-Shirts to $475 for the jackets.

As is always the case with the Comme des Garçons Black line — which was birthed in the aftermath of 2008’s economic recession — allocations are extremely limited, with just a handful of brick and mortar stores stocking the items globally.

One such retailer is the UK’s End, which is selling the collection now exclusively in-store. For more information, visit endclothing.com.

